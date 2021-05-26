Goose Finance Price Tops $5.03 (EGG)

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 26th. Over the last seven days, Goose Finance has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. Goose Finance has a total market cap of $8.83 million and $1.75 million worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goose Finance coin can now be purchased for $5.03 or 0.00012986 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00080206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00019178 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $384.32 or 0.00992290 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,813.49 or 0.09846084 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00092243 BTC.

About Goose Finance

EGG is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial . Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Goose Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goose Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

