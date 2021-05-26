Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GSHD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.20.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $85.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.71, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.50. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $58.37 and a one year high of $174.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.17.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $34.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 36,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $4,776,743.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,906,736.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $2,050,713.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,751,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,104,488.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 392,898 shares of company stock worth $36,107,069. Corporate insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 85,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,722,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 18,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $1,013,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $635,000. 43.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.