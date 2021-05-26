Gould Asset Management LLC CA Sells 110 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $419,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $525,000. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $170.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.38. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 50.31%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

