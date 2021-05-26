Gp Ltd Bcp Sells 20,000,000 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Stock

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $266,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Gp Ltd Bcp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 12,800,000 shares of GrafTech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $166,656,000.00.

GrafTech International stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.26. 2,537,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,062,556. GrafTech International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.06.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.22 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 102.08% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EAF. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in GrafTech International by 404.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 54.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on EAF. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

