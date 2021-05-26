Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.51 and last traded at $16.82. 2,199 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 136,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.61.

GRCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gracell Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Get Gracell Biotechnologies alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts predict that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRCL. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $121,427,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at $23,454,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at about $20,714,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,340,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,287,000.

About Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.