Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Stock Position Raised by Cqs Us LLC

Cqs Us LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 243.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 83,081 shares during the period. Cqs Us LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $8,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GGG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,178,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,828,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Graco by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,076,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,778,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,708,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,668,000 after buying an additional 689,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Graco by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,296,000 after buying an additional 527,502 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graco alerts:

In related news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $1,486,833.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $4,153,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,737 shares of company stock valued at $7,420,714 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of Graco stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $75.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,510. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.59. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.48 and a 52 week high of $79.37.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.13 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.