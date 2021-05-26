Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,731 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,141,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,759,000 after acquiring an additional 196,764 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,355,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,193,000 after acquiring an additional 112,677 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 874,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,366,000 after acquiring an additional 44,379 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the 4th quarter worth $14,610,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 376,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,054,000 after acquiring an additional 88,035 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DA Davidson raised Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE:GVA opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.54. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $42.42.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $945.57 million during the quarter. Granite Construction had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

