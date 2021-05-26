Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) PT Raised to $16.00

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $13.50 to $16.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

Shares of GPMT stock opened at $14.06 on Monday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $4.87 and a 12-month high of $14.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.00.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 11.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John A. Taylor purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.21 per share, for a total transaction of $127,890.00. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPMT. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 24,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 8.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 11.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

