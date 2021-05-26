Graphlinq Protocol Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.47 Million (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Graphlinq Protocol has a market cap of $13.97 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded 36.6% lower against the US dollar. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0411 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Graphlinq Protocol alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005665 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00077727 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00018246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $367.43 or 0.00950989 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,751.85 or 0.09710667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00091329 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol Profile

Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto.

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphlinq Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graphlinq Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graphlinq Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graphlinq Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.