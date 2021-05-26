Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) to report earnings per share of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.79. Green Brick Partners posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 19.57%.

A number of analysts have commented on GRBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Brick Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.19. The stock had a trading volume of 8,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,706. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average is $22.63. Green Brick Partners has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $28.03. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.28.

In other news, Director John R. Farris bought 4,200 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.73 per share, with a total value of $95,466.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 140,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,020.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Brandler bought 10,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $230,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,663.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 24,200 shares of company stock valued at $545,766 in the last quarter. 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 26.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,941,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,390,000 after acquiring an additional 821,247 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,641,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,689,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $32,161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,010,000 after buying an additional 125,786 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 609,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,815,000 after buying an additional 33,190 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

