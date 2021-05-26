Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $160.52

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 160.52 ($2.10) and traded as high as GBX 171.50 ($2.24). Greencore Group shares last traded at GBX 170.80 ($2.23), with a volume of 4,570,495 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GNC. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded Greencore Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 152.50 ($1.99).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 160.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 136.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.21. The company has a market cap of £752.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.38.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

