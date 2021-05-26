Greif (NYSE:GEF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5 billion-$5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.26.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GEF. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Greif from $53.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE:GEF traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $61.78. 3,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. Greif has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $66.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Greif had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 15.78%. Analysts predict that Greif will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $85,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary R. Martz acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.18 per share, for a total transaction of $414,260.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 70,260 shares in the company, valued at $4,157,986.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

