Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.52, Fidelity Earnings reports. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 16.65%.

ASR stock opened at $177.88 on Wednesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $95.80 and a 12 month high of $193.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.33 and its 200 day moving average is $169.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 53.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Sunday, April 11th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

