GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $16,850,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in AutoZone by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Shares of AZO traded down $9.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,410.72. The stock had a trading volume of 12,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,438. The company has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,475.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,277.55. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,074.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1,542.30.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 147.93% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $14.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 79.63 earnings per share for the current year.

AZO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,497.29.

In related news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total transaction of $3,644,949.60. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.