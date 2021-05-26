GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $3.64 Million Position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 619.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,716 shares during the quarter. iQIYI accounts for about 0.6% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iQIYI by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after buying an additional 176,795 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in iQIYI by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 18,153 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in iQIYI by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,119,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,569,000 after buying an additional 8,918 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,264,000. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IQ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.93. 366,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,583,066. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. iQIYI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.14 and a 12 month high of $28.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 0.83.

IQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CLSA raised iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on iQIYI from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. iQIYI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

