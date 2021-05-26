GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $5.94 Million in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,000. Baidu comprises about 1.0% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.79. The company had a trading volume of 335,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,649,890. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.01. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.60 and a 12-month high of $354.82.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

