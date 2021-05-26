GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $2.24 Million Investment in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 70,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.11% of Purple Innovation at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,589 shares in the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 1,374,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,263,000 after acquiring an additional 940,542 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $44,608,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,216,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,078,000 after acquiring an additional 252,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 10,139.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,183,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Purple Innovation stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.79. 16,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.80. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $41.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,889.00, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 68.88%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.25 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRPL. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Purple Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

