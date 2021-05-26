GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 708,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,914,000 after acquiring an additional 48,371 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.3% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 39.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,683,000 after buying an additional 43,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YUM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.94.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 61,325 shares of company stock worth $7,267,062 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.51. 40,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,969. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.18 and a 200 day moving average of $109.04. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.17 and a 1-year high of $122.72. The company has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

