GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 28,383 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 35.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,383 shares during the period. SeaWorld Entertainment makes up approximately 0.4% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SEAS. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,258,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,763,000 after purchasing an additional 30,755 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.62.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, COO Walter Bogumil sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $502,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,085,262.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 2,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $124,804.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,437,661.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,363 shares of company stock worth $2,154,370. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.77. The company had a trading volume of 24,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,085. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 2.47. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 66.80%. The company had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

