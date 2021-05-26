GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 700 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard comprises 0.5% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

ATVI traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $97.29. 329,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,979,130. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $66.59 and a one year high of $104.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.01. The company has a market cap of $75.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.64.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 5,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.42 per share, with a total value of $467,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

