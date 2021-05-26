GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $1.82 Million Position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Masonite International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,849,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,090,000 after acquiring an additional 20,124 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 48.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,333,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,643,000 after acquiring an additional 434,950 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 456,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,925,000 after acquiring an additional 16,520 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,624,000 after acquiring an additional 107,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,869,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

DOOR stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,437. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Masonite International Co. has a 1 year low of $62.98 and a 1 year high of $132.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 1.76.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $646.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Randal Alan White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $285,625.00. Also, Director John H. Chuang acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,246,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masonite International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.57.

Masonite International Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

