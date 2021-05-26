Guangdong Investment (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $72.30 and last traded at $72.79. 919 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.21.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Guangdong Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.24.

Guangdong Investment Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store, operation and management, energy project operation, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. Its Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, and water pipeline installation services, as well as constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

