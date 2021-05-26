Guess’ (GES) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $648.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.91 million. Guess’ had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Guess’ to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GES opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 2.24. Guess’ has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $30.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Guess”s payout ratio is presently -642.86%.

In related news, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 2,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $80,001.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Marciano sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $803,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,706,001 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GES shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Guess’ from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Guess’ from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

