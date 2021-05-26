Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $495.38 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) to post $495.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Guess”s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $495.76 million and the lowest is $495.00 million. Guess’ reported sales of $260.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 90.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Guess’ will report full year sales of $2.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Guess’.

Get Guess' alerts:

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $648.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.91 million. Guess’ had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS.

GES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Guess’ from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Guess’ from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

In other Guess’ news, insider Paul Marciano sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $803,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $80,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,706,001 over the last quarter. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Guess’ by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guess’ by 5,684.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Guess’ by 5,101.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GES traded up $2.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.89. 1,383,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,850. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.49. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Guess’ has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $30.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is currently -642.86%.

About Guess’

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guess’ (GES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.