Guidewire Software (GWRE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Guidewire Software to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GWRE opened at $96.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.96. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $91.76 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -384.72 and a beta of 1.29.

Several analysts have recently commented on GWRE shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.11.

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 3,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $331,635.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,316 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,101.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $85,490.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,258.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,962 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

