GXChain (GXC) Price Reaches $0.65

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. GXChain has a market cap of $45.17 million and $10.63 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00001673 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, GXChain has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000206 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000221 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000464 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001810 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,264,376 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

