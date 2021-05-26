Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 564,484 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 74,403 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Halliburton worth $12,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,118,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Halliburton by 814.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,127,806 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $115,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457,713 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Halliburton by 550.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,319,101 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $62,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,156 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,387,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,524,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.94.

Halliburton stock opened at $21.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average is $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.25. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 2.84.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a positive return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.69%.

In other Halliburton news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

