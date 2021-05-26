Hamilton Lane (HLNE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect Hamilton Lane to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $92.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hamilton Lane has a 12 month low of $59.64 and a 12 month high of $97.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.97 and a 200-day moving average of $83.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $6,552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 635,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,474,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 19,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $1,681,243.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 34,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,316.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HLNE. UBS Group lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.