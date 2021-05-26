Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Trading Up 0.2%

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY)’s share price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.55 and last traded at $12.52. Approximately 26,783 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 26,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.17.

About Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY)

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties.

