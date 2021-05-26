HAPI Hits Market Capitalization of $4.36 Million (HAPI)

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 25th. One HAPI coin can now be bought for $55.38 or 0.00141010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HAPI has traded 29.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. HAPI has a market capitalization of $4.36 million and approximately $545,907.00 worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00075834 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00017862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.40 or 0.00971059 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,900.98 or 0.09931980 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000332 BTC.

HAPI Profile

HAPI (CRYPTO:HAPI) is a coin. It launched on March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,800 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one.

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

Buying and Selling HAPI

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HAPI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HAPI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

