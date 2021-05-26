HashCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $79,738.00 (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. In the last week, HashCoin has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. HashCoin has a market capitalization of $500,701.06 and $79,738.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HashCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005855 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00081375 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00018967 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $391.12 or 0.00972819 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,010.10 or 0.09974248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00091734 BTC.

HashCoin Profile

HSC is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

Buying and Selling HashCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

