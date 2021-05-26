Hathor Hits Market Capitalization of $84.74 Million (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Hathor has a total market cap of $84.74 million and $3.88 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hathor has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. One Hathor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00060830 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.35 or 0.00355505 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.75 or 0.00188293 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004135 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.27 or 0.00849690 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00032906 BTC.

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

