Haynes International, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

Haynes International has a payout ratio of -59.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Haynes International to earn $0.60 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 146.7%.

Get Haynes International alerts:

NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $33.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Haynes International has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $34.32. The company has a market cap of $419.88 million, a PE ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.61 and a 200-day moving average of $26.78.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $82.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.24 million. Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Haynes International will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haynes International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.