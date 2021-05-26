HC Wainwright Trims Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Target Price to $46.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.77.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

IOVA opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $54.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.31 and a 200-day moving average of $38.68.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $106,000. Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $127,000.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.