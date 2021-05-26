Head-To-Head Analysis: Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) vs. Noah (NYSE:NOAH)

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) and Noah (NYSE:NOAH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vinci Partners Investments and Noah’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vinci Partners Investments $66.01 million 11.60 $33.02 million $0.45 30.64 Noah $506.64 million 5.35 -$114.21 million $2.78 15.69

Vinci Partners Investments has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Noah. Noah is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vinci Partners Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vinci Partners Investments and Noah, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vinci Partners Investments 1 0 4 0 2.60 Noah 0 0 4 0 3.00

Vinci Partners Investments currently has a consensus price target of $23.80, suggesting a potential upside of 72.59%. Noah has a consensus price target of $54.46, suggesting a potential upside of 24.88%. Given Vinci Partners Investments’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vinci Partners Investments is more favorable than Noah.

Profitability

This table compares Vinci Partners Investments and Noah’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vinci Partners Investments N/A N/A N/A Noah -15.45% 17.74% 14.22%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.2% of Noah shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Noah beats Vinci Partners Investments on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. It also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service. It offers onshore and offshore fixed income, private equity, secondary market equity, and insurance products; and value-added financial and related services, such as investor education, corporate registration and tax planning, trust, financial leasing, and philanthropy. The company also provides private equity, real estate, secondary market equity, credit, and other investments; and online wealth management, lending, and payment technology services. Noah Holdings Limited was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

