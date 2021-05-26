Head-To-Head Comparison: Inventiva (IVA) versus The Competition

Inventiva (NASDAQ: IVA) is one of 832 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Inventiva to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Inventiva alerts:

7.1% of Inventiva shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inventiva and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Inventiva $430,000.00 -$38.40 million -12.73 Inventiva Competitors $1.73 billion $126.47 million -2.36

Inventiva’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Inventiva. Inventiva is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Inventiva and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inventiva 1 1 0 0 1.50 Inventiva Competitors 4583 17538 38633 766 2.58

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 55.06%. Given Inventiva’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Inventiva has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Inventiva and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inventiva N/A N/A N/A Inventiva Competitors -2,655.04% -115.52% -28.56%

Summary

Inventiva peers beat Inventiva on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Inventiva

Inventiva S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of MPS VI subtype disease. In addition, it has a pipeline of earlier stage programs in oncology and other diseases. The company has strategic collaboration with AbbVie for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH for developing new treatments for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Inventiva S.A. was founded in 2011 and is based in Daix, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.