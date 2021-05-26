Head-To-Head Contrast: Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) and Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) and Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

This table compares Alignment Healthcare and Clover Health Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alignment Healthcare N/A N/A N/A Clover Health Investments N/A -17.88% -3.19%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Alignment Healthcare and Clover Health Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alignment Healthcare 0 3 4 0 2.57 Clover Health Investments 0 3 2 0 2.40

Alignment Healthcare currently has a consensus price target of $30.67, suggesting a potential upside of 27.41%. Clover Health Investments has a consensus price target of $10.60, suggesting a potential upside of 44.61%. Given Clover Health Investments’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Clover Health Investments is more favorable than Alignment Healthcare.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alignment Healthcare and Clover Health Investments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alignment Healthcare $959.22 million 4.70 -$22.93 million N/A N/A Clover Health Investments N/A N/A -$6.74 million N/A N/A

Clover Health Investments has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alignment Healthcare.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.4% of Clover Health Investments shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alignment Healthcare beats Clover Health Investments on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.