Head-To-Head Review: Cango (NYSE:CANG) and Linx (NYSE:LINX)

Cango (NYSE:CANG) and Linx (NYSE:LINX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Cango has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Linx has a beta of 2.26, indicating that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cango and Linx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cango 165.31% 52.87% 34.95% Linx -8.67% 0.20% 0.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cango and Linx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cango 0 0 0 0 N/A Linx 2 4 0 0 1.67

Linx has a consensus price target of $5.97, indicating a potential downside of 15.37%. Given Linx’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Linx is more favorable than Cango.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cango and Linx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cango $314.55 million 2.60 $516.40 million $3.40 1.60 Linx $170.14 million 7.85 -$15.53 million N/A N/A

Cango has higher revenue and earnings than Linx.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.9% of Cango shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Linx shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Cango pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Linx pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Cango pays out 6.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Cango beats Linx on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cango

Cango Inc. operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers, as well as software as a service solutions; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers. It also facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers, which includes facilitating the sale of insurance policies from insurance brokers or companies. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Linx

Linx S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning (ERP), and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic funds transfer, e-commerce, customer relationship management, order management system, and payment methods solutions. The company also provides telecommunication services, such as transmission of voice, data, image, and sound through services of network and circuit, telephony, and other systems, including the Internet. In addition, it offers technical support, advisory, and training services; and operates cloud platform. Further, the company develops and sells POS, automation software, and electronic payment solutions, as well as promotion engine for retail chains in the principal Latin American markets. Additionally, it offers Software as a Service solutions for micro and small retailers; and ERP solutions and services for footwear retail. The company also operates white label platform for online sales solutions for small and medium-sized supermarkets; and payroll management software and human capital management for medium-sized companies. The company was formerly known as LMI S.A. and changed its name to Linx S.A. in September 2004. Linx S.A. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

