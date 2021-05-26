Head-To-Head Survey: Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) vs. BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA)

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) and BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Luminar Technologies has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BorgWarner has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Luminar Technologies and BorgWarner’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luminar Technologies N/A -206.62% -76.04% BorgWarner 3.67% 12.53% 5.43%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.5% of Luminar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of BorgWarner shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of BorgWarner shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Luminar Technologies and BorgWarner’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luminar Technologies $13.95 million 497.69 -$362.30 million N/A N/A BorgWarner $10.17 billion 1.18 $500.00 million $2.76 18.04

BorgWarner has higher revenue and earnings than Luminar Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Luminar Technologies and BorgWarner, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luminar Technologies 0 4 5 0 2.56 BorgWarner 1 6 7 0 2.43

Luminar Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $31.38, indicating a potential upside of 53.57%. BorgWarner has a consensus target price of $48.47, indicating a potential downside of 2.68%. Given Luminar Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Luminar Technologies is more favorable than BorgWarner.

Summary

BorgWarner beats Luminar Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc. operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries. The Other Component Sales segment engages in the designing, testing, and consulting of non-standard integrated circuits for government agencies and defense contractors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc. provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains. It also provides emissions systems, such as electric air pumps and exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) modules, EGR coolers and valves, glow plugs, and instant starting systems; thermal systems products comprising viscous fan drives, polymer fans, coolant pumps, cabin heaters, battery heaters, and battery charging; and gasoline ignition technologies. The company's Drivetrain segment offers friction and mechanical products that include dual and friction clutch modules, friction and separator plates, transmission bands, torque converter and one-way clutches, and torsional vibration dampers. It also provides electro-hydraulic solenoids, transmission solenoid modules, and dual clutch control modules; rear-wheel drive/all-wheel drive (AWD) transfer case systems, front wheel drive-AWD coupling systems, and cross-axle coupling systems; starters, alternators, and hybrid electric motors; and motor controllers, battery chargers, and uninterrupted power source systems. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers of light vehicles, which comprise passenger cars, sport-utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks; commercial vehicles, including medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks, and buses; and off-highway vehicles, such as agricultural and construction machinery, and marine applications, as well as to tier one vehicle systems suppliers and the aftermarket for light, commercial, and off-highway vehicles. The company was formerly known as Borg-Warner Automotive, Inc. BorgWarner Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

