HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of HeadHunter Group from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Renaissance Capital cut shares of HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. HeadHunter Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Shares of HHR traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.60. 89,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,266. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.74 and a 200-day moving average of $33.05. HeadHunter Group has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $43.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $16.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.02 by $4.44. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 100.21%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that HeadHunter Group will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 20,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

