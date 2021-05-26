Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) will announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.29. Healthcare Services Group reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $407.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCSG. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 527.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $29.90 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.207 per share. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.88%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

