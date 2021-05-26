HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.85% from the company’s previous close.

HQY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.36.

HQY opened at $79.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 658.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $45.82 and a 12-month high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.68 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total transaction of $421,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,417,526.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,080. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in HealthEquity by 20.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

