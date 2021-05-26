HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $466.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.53 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

HEI opened at $135.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.76 and a 200-day moving average of $130.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.72, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.29. HEICO has a 12-month low of $92.45 and a 12-month high of $142.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

HEI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist increased their price target on HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark increased their price target on HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.88.

In other HEICO news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $130,895.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 901 shares in the company, valued at $120,589.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $66,530.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $149,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

