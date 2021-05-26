HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €83.00 by UBS Group

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) received a €83.00 ($97.65) price target from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HEI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €79.08 ($93.03).

Shares of HEI opened at €73.62 ($86.61) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of €40.22 ($47.32) and a twelve month high of €81.04 ($95.34). The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €76.53 and a 200 day moving average of €67.73.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

