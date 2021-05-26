Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the April 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:HLXA remained flat at $$10.00 on Wednesday. 10,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,890. Helix Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.69.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Helix Acquisition by 590,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helix Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Caxton Corp purchased a new position in shares of Helix Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Helix Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

