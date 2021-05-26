Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $149.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) to report $149.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $141.73 million and the highest is $157.78 million. Heritage Insurance reported sales of $136.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full year sales of $610.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $603.41 million to $617.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $657.03 million, with estimates ranging from $646.14 million to $667.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.42). Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%.

Shares of NYSE HRTG traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.28. 141,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.55 million, a PE ratio of -63.69 and a beta of 0.71. Heritage Insurance has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $14.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average is $10.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Heritage Insurance by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Heritage Insurance by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 30,685 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in Heritage Insurance by 1,114.9% in the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 595,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,598,000 after buying an additional 546,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Heritage Insurance by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 14,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Heritage Insurance by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 484,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,908,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

