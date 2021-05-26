Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Hibbett Sports worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 11,290 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $747,000.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HIBB shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director James A. Hilt sold 16,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $1,197,765.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,349.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William G. Quinn sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $290,553.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,071.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,764. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

HIBB opened at $76.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.21. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.81. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $84.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.42 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.