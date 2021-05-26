HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) Raises Dividend to GBX 2.07 Per Share

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.07 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from HICL Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $2.06. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON HICL opened at GBX 171.21 ($2.24) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 168.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 169.46. HICL Infrastructure has a 12 month low of GBX 158.72 ($2.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 180.60 ($2.36). The company has a market cap of £3.32 billion and a PE ratio of 62.96.

Get HICL Infrastructure alerts:

In other news, insider Kenneth D. Reid acquired 491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.17) per share, for a total transaction of £815.06 ($1,064.88).

About HICL Infrastructure

HICL Infrastructure Company Limited specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for HICL Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HICL Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.