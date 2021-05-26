Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.700-0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $665 million-$695 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $659.05 million.

Shares of NYSE HI traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.01. 440,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,024. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.53. Hillenbrand has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $722.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.05 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.96%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HI. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hillenbrand from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

