Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Trading Up 5%

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) rose 5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.88 and last traded at $10.88. Approximately 16,302 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,150,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

HIMX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Vertical Research began coverage on Himax Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nomura raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average of $10.35.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 964.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 148,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 134,527 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Himax Technologies by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 8,731 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. 13.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

